DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Fort Collins said a man died after sustaining injuries from crashing a dirt bike into a parked car early Saturday morning.

Around 3:58 a.m., a Poudre Valley ambulance was driving in the area of City Park Avenue and Westward Drive and located the adult man, who had critical injuries.

He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police immediately began to respond to the crash, and the Fort Collins Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling (CRASH) Team responded to conduct the investigation.

Investigators were able to determine that the man was riding southbound on City Park Avenue on an unregistered dirt bike.

He then crashed into an unoccupied car that was legally parked at the intersection with Westward Drive and was ejected from the dirt bike. Police said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

FCPD said this was the CRASH Team’s fourth call in a row to a serious or fatal crash involving a motorcycle, and asked riders to utilize proper safety equipment when riding motorcycles.