DENVER (KDVR) — A woman was killed early Thursday morning in a crash on the ramp from southbound I-25 to I-225.

Denver police first tweeted about the crash just before 3:30 a.m. and the ramps from both directions of I-25 to I-225 were closed for several hours but fully reopened by 8 a.m.

According to DPD, the woman who died was a passenger in the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The woman’s identity has not been released and the cause of the crash is still under investigation as of 6 a.m.