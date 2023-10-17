DENVER (KDVR) — A suspected car thief was killed Monday night after being chased and shot at by a Silverthorne police officer.

At 7:57 p.m. on Oct. 16, Dillon and Silverthorne police officers responded to a car in the process of being stolen at the Summit Place Shopping Center.

According to a release from the Silverthorn Police Department, the robbery resulted in a foot chase with a Silverthorne officer and the armed suspect.

The officer fired shots and the suspect is deceased, according to the Silverthorne PD release. The suspect involved in the incident has not yet been identified. There is no active threat to the public.

The Silverthorne police officer involved in the shooting was placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation is underway.

At 11:00 p.m. on Monday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation arrived on the scene at Summit Place Shopping Center. CBI has taken over the ongoing investigation.

No further updates are expected from the CBI on Oct. 17, 2023.