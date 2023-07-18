DENVER (KDVR) — A driver is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Aurora on Tuesday morning.

According to the Aurora Police Department, the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. involving a Kenworth dump truck and two other vehicles at 11th Avenue and Piccadilly Street.

A man in a Ford F150 was driving eastbound on 11th Avenue when he tried to turn left onto Piccadilly Street, according to a release from APD.

Another man was driving a dump truck southbound on Picadilly Street when the Ford truck attempted to turn northbound on that road, and the two collided, APD said.

The dump truck then went into the northbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle. APD said the driver of that vehicle died at the scene.

After the crash, Piccadilly Street was closed in both directions for nearly four hours.

The crash is still being investigated by APD’s Traffic Investigation Unit, and APD is asking anyone with information or dashboard camera footage to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

The name of the driver who died has not yet been released pending next-of-kin notification, but the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office will determine the identification and the cause of death.