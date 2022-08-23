DENVER (KDVR) — A girl died after a single-vehicle rollover crash Monday night in the Northeast Park Hill neighborhood that injured two women and two minors.

The Denver Police Department said the crash happened near Smith Road and Albion Street before 11 p.m. The initial investigation discovered the driver was heading westbound on Smith Road and may not have navigated a curve where Smith turns into Albion properly, police said. The vehicle went off the road and hit a light pole causing it to roll over.

The department said all five occupants were taken to the hospital, and at noon Tuesday said a juvenile female had died.

DPD did not provide the conditions of the two women, boy and girl involved in the crash.

