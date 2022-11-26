WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) – One person is dead and several more are injured after the driver of a truck who was allegedly traveling down Interstate 70 in the wrong direction for several exits crashed into another car early Saturday morning.

The eastbound lanes of I-70 near Kipling Street were closed for several hours Saturday morning after officers with the Wheat Ridge Police Department arrived at what they described as a chaotic scene that resulted from a deadly wrong-way crash.

According to WRPD, the driver of a black truck, a 29-year-old man, was traveling on I-70 in the wrong direction when he crashed into a vehicle that had four adult occupants, all of whom were family members.

The driver of that vehicle was killed and the three passengers were all hospitalized with serious bodily injuries. The driver of the “at-fault” truck is also in the hospital with serious injuries, according to WRPD.

The department’s Crash and Traffic Team is investigating this as a suspected DUI.

The identities of the deceased and the suspect have not been released at this point, but FOX31 will update this story as more information is made public.