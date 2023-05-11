DENVER (KDVR) — A man was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire between several parties Wednesday night in southeast Denver, the Denver Police Department said Thursday.

Police said the preliminary investigation showed an assault allegedly occurred in an apartment in the 9600 block of E. Girard Avenue. The victim left and returned with other people, which ended up in a shootout outside the apartment involving multiple parties around 8:45 p.m., police said.

Five people were shot. Three were taken to the hospital by ambulance, while two others went on their own. Police said a man later died at the hospital.

Initial reports said four men and one woman were involved in the shooting but police have now confirmed one of the surviving victims is 17 years old.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.