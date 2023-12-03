DENVER (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department said one person died and three others were taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a crash Sunday night.

It happened just after 9 p.m. near Pinewood Drive and Wheatlands Parkway in southeast Aurora, police said. The intersection was closed as of 10 p.m.

Police said one person died at the scene.

APD’s Traffic Investigation Unit was responding to conduct the crash investigation.

As of 10 p.m. Sunday, police had no estimate for when the intersection would be reopened, and advised drivers to use an alternate route.

No further details were immediately released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.