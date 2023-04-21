LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — One person died and three others were injured in an early morning apartment fire in Lakewood.

West Metro Fire Rescue was called to a fire Friday morning near 12th Avenue and Allison Street. The area is near the Lakewood Memorial Field.

When firefighters arrived on scene they reported seeing heavy smoke and flames pouring from a single-story apartment building. The fire then extended into a second unit.

One person died and three others were injured in an early morning apartment fire in Lakewood. (West Metro Fire Rescue)

According to WMFR, crews rescued and treated one person at the scene and three other people were sent to a local hospital. One person died while being taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.