1 dead, 3 injured after possible robbery attempt in Adams County

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — One man is dead, a woman and man are in critical condition and another man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after a possible robbery attempt overnight Saturday.

Deputies responded to a call of shots fired with injured parties in the 7900 block of Hollywood Street just before 2 a.m. When they arrived, they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds and a man badly beaten in the street.

Both victims were transported to University Hospital in Aurora with life-threatening injuries.

About an hour and a half after the incident, two men with gunshot wounds ended up at North Suburban Hospital. One man was dead and the other was treated for a gunshot to the hip.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies said the initial investigation appears that the man and woman found in the street left a party nearby and two men possibly tried to rob them when a struggle ensued and shots were fired.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ACSO or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.