1 dead, 3 first responders injured in Jefferson County house fire

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – One person died and three first responders were sent to a hospital after a house fire Friday morning in Jefferson County.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded to a house fire in the 17100 block of Mount Vernon Road at 10:30 a.m.
One deputy and two fire personnel were transported to a local hospital with smoke and fire-related injuries.
Fire crews later confirmed one fatality in the fire, and an investigation is now under way.
