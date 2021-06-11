1 dead, 3 first responders injured in Jefferson County house fire

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – One person died and three first responders were sent to a hospital after a house fire Friday morning in Jefferson County.

Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded to a house fire in the 17100 block of Mount Vernon Road at 10:30 a.m.

One deputy and two fire personnel were transported to a local hospital with smoke and fire-related injuries.

Fire crews later confirmed one fatality in the fire, and an investigation is now under way.

The fire investigation on Mount Vernon Rd is now an active death investigation. Fire crews confirmed 1 fatality. Deputy and fire personnel were transported for possible injuries obtained during life saving efforts. @Fairmount_FR is conducting the investigation into the cause of pic.twitter.com/4jpHr6fxCG — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) June 11, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for details.