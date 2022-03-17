NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) — One person was found dead at a house fire and two others were injured just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

North Metro Fire said four people were able to escape the home in the 11800 block of Keough Drive. One resident was found dead in the house and two injured adults were transported to a local hospital.

The fire, which caused extensive damage to the home, was quickly extinguished and Northglenn/Thornton victims’ services is assisting the family.

“This is a tough day for our community, and our hearts go out to the family as they mourn the loss of their loved one,” NMF Chief David Ramos said.

A Northglenn police officer sustained minor injuries responding to the fire and was treated on site.

Thornton and Westminster fire departments assisted in the response and the fire is under investigation.