1 construction worker dead, another seriously injured in hit-and-run in RiNo

DENVER (KDVR) — UPDATE (5:45 p.m.): Denver police confirm the two pedestrians hit by the driver of a Honda Element are construction workers.

UPDATE (5:18 p.m.): The Medina Alert has been canceled after police found the vehicle. The driver is described as a Hispanic female about 30 years old.

ORIGINAL: One person is dead and another in serious condition after being hit by an SUV in the RiNo neighborhood on Tuesday, the Denver Police Department said.

The driver of a gray Honda Element fled the scene. A Medina Alert has been issued for the vehicle with Colorado license plate MHQ046, and police said there will be front-end damage.

Police are investigating the crash involving the vehicle and pedestrians that occurred around the 29th Street and Arkins Court area.

If anyone sees the vehicle or has any information, please contact @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867.