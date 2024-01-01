DENVER (KDVR) — One person died and another person was injured after a vehicle was found in the water early Monday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The incident happened near Colorado Highway 44 and McKay Road in Thornton at around 2:23 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

CSP said two people were involved. One person was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries and another died.

CSP was investigating the incident. It is unclear what caused the car to go into the water.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.