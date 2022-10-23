PUEBLO, Colo. (KDVR) — Rangers at Lake Pueblo State Park are searching for an adult who went missing after three kayaks got caught up in high winds and rough waters Sunday, killing one adult and injuring a child.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the three kayaks were each carrying an adult and a child. One adult is dead and a child was airlifted to a hospital after the incident.

CPW said wind gusts were between 23 to 35 mph which is causing too rough of waters to continue searching by boat. Rangers are utilizing an underwater drone to continue the search from the shore.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.