DENVER (KDVR) — Police were responding Monday night to a shooting on Colfax Avenue.

Denver Police said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of East Colfax Avenue.

Police reported that one person was transported to the local hospital. The victim was in critical but stable condition.

According to DPD, westbound and eastbound Colfax is shut down from Ogden Street to Marion Street. Police ask drivers to take alternate routes. Information on the cause of the shooting was not immediately available.

