1 climber dead, 1 seriously hurt after fall at Eldorado Canyon State Park

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A climber died and another suffered serious injuries after falling in Eldorado Canyon State Park.

A man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the site of his fall, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. A second man in his 20s suffered very serious injuries and was rescued and airlifted to the hospital.

Boulder officials received a report around 5:41 p.m. that two people had fallen while climbing the the second pitch of the Wind Ridge route of Wind Tower, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The climbers were reportedly starting the third pitch when they fell.

Witnesses told officials the climbers fell 150-200 feet before they landed against a tree, according to the Sheriff’s Office. They were using standard climbing equipment.

Bystanders who witnessed the fall got access to the climbers and stayed in touch with the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group as they traveled to the scene. The bystanders had a rope ready to allow rescuers to get to the scene more quickly.

A doctor with the rescue group pronounced the one climber dead on scene. Rescue personnel evacuated his body.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the hurt climber “was packaged into a litter and a high angle evacuation, followed by a scree evacuation was conducted to transport the injured climber out of technical terrain and to an ambulance.”

A MedEvac helicopter transported him to a Denver trauma center.

The death investigation is ongoing, but foul play is not suspect at this time, the Sheriff’s Office said. The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death and the person’s identity.

Rescue personnel from these agencies responded:

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office

Rocky Mountain Rescue Group

Mountain View Fire Protection District

American Medical Response (AMR)

Medevac

and the Boulder County Coroner’s Office.

All personnel were clear from the scene by 9:00 p.m.