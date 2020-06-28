1 arrested in connection to fire set at Civil War monument pedestal at Capitol

DENVER (KDVR) — On Saturday night, the Denver Fire Department responded to a fire at the Civil War monument pedestal at the Capitol.

The Civil War statue was originally found toppled over Thursday morning near the west steps of the Colorado State Capitol. Then on Saturday, DFD responded to a fire at the Civil War monument pedestal, where they found debris and wood with flammable liquid poured on it and burning.

Video of fire can be found here. (WARNING: Some graffic terms can be seen written in graffiti in this video)

Denver Fire was able to extinguish the fire.

A video of an individual setting the area on fire was eventually discovered.

Denver police were able to locate and arrest 22-year-old Trayvelle Walker.

Fire investigators recommended charges of second-degree arson.



Walker remains in custody and his first court appearance is set for 1:30 p.m. Monday.