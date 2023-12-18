DENVER (KDVR) — A man was arrested in connection to the death of a 43-year-old woman, whose body was found inside a Broomfield home at around noon on Dec. 14.

The victim has not been identified. She was found by police who were called to a home in the 3100 block of Promontory Loop for a welfare check.

The suspect was identified as Daniel Krug, 43, and arrested on Saturday, Dec. 16. He was booked into the Broomfield Detention Center on a charge of first-degree murder.

Krug is being held without bond pending the formal filing of charges by the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

According to Broomfield police, no further details will be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information for this investigation can contact Broomfield Police Detective Justin Marshall at 720-887-5268.