DENVER (KDVR) — One person has been arrested after allegedly breaching the Colorado Supreme Court building early Tuesday morning.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers responded to a call at 1:15 a.m. about a two-car crash in the area of 13th Street and Lincoln. One of the drivers allegedly pointed a handgun at the other.

A short time later, the Colorado State Patrol said the same suspect shot out a window on the east side of the Colorado Supreme Court building known as the Ralph L. Carr Judicial Center located at 2 East 14th Ave.

The suspect then breached the building and came in contact with an unarmed security guard with the Colorado State Patrol Capitol Security Unit.

CSP said the suspect held the security guard at gunpoint and demanded access to other parts of the building. The suspect obtained keys from the guard and accessed an unknown number of floors.

CSP said the suspect then made his way to the seventh floor where he fired shots inside the building.

Several agencies responded to the building.

At 3:00 a.m. the suspect, an adult male, called 911 and voluntarily surrendered to police. He was taken into custody without incident.

According to CSP, there were no injuries to anyone inside the building, police or the suspect. However, there is “significant and extensive damage” to the Supreme Court building.

While this incident follows the state’s controversial decision to disqualify former president Donald Trump from the Colorado primary ballot, CSP and the Denver Police Department do not believe this is associated with previous threats to Colorado Supreme Court justices.

The Ralph L. Carr Judicial Center will be closed for the remainder of the day.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.