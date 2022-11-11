AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora police responded to a shooting Friday afternoon on S. Zion Street.

According to authorities, two people were shot on the 900 block of N. Zion, one adult and one juvenile.

Both people have been taken to an area hospital. The seriousness of their conditions is unknown.

Aurora police are working on descriptions of the suspects. They are asking anyone with information on this case to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

This is an ongoing investigation and information will be updated as it is released.