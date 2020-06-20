Local wedding dress designer creates gown only to intentionally cover it in paint: ‘It was pretty emotional’

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A local wedding dress designer created a wedding gown for the sole purpose of dousing it with paint. She says it was an exercise for her mental health.

AnaKacia Shifflet says designing dresses is her passion.

“Sometimes I will just see a fabric and I will have an idea,” said Shifflet.

The pandemic put an end to many planned weddings for 2020. That got under the skin of Shifflet, so she decided to make a dress and do something very special to it.

“I really just woke up one night and thought, ‘What do I need to do to release some of this negativity?’ I thought, ‘I just need to throw something, I just need to throw some paint on a dress,'” said Shifflet.

It was an emotional journey for Shifflet, but it is one that was she was glad she took.

“When I was pouring it, actually it was pretty emotional on that part because that’s all the emotions, right, that COVID has brought,” said Shifflet before adding, “I definitely was very emotional on that part, for me that just signifies all this kind of release.”

Now, Shifflet says she’s emotionally recharged, and is now featured in the Virtual Colorado Bridal Show.

The show features vendors, stylists, caterers and everything else couples in love will need to tie the knot, including dresses by Averil Marie, Shifflet’s company.

Shifflet’s advice to those deciding whether to tie the knot, or not: “Doing a smaller wedding and then doing the big party next year, I think that’s great.”