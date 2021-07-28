Local therapist speak about mental health in Denver

According to a recent survey, over 50% of adults in Colorado experiencing mental illness did not receive treatment. As mental health concerns increase, there will continue to be a gam between who needs mental health care and who actually receives it.

To help fill this gap, Zocdoc, the leading marketplace for online healthcare scheduling, just announced a partnership with Headway, the first software-enabled network of therapists. Patients in Colorado can now use Zocdoc to easily find and book appointments with Headway mental health professionals. Their mission is to expand access to mental health care by making it easier to find affordable, in-network care.