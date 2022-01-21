Local teen is named a top 10 finalist for the Global Student Prize

19-year old Harvard student, Matine Khalighi has been named a top 10 finalist for the $100,000 Global Student Prize for his work with the nonprofit EEqual, a youth-led national nonprofit organization aiming to support students experiencing homelessness.

Matine’s organization has committed over $70,000 in scholarships to students experiencing homelessnes, while reaching over 15 million youth across the nation through social awareness programs. The 19-year old currently sits as the chairman of the board after being EEqual’s Executive Director for nearly 6 years.

Matine is a first-year student at Harvard College exploring his interests in economics, government, and the Middle East. He graduated from Smoky Hill High School in Aurora, Colorado as valedictorian and student body president, while also being his high school’s first ever Harvard admit.