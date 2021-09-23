Local support for victims of domestic violence

In light of the national attention on Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie, we invited Candace Cooledge with PorchLight, A Family Justice Center to talk about the warning signs of domestic violence.

Here are some behaviors a loved one may exhibit that could be a sign of domestic violence:

· Isolation

o Decreased engagement with friends/family

o Not doing things they used to enjoy

· Control

o Offender making decisions for the victim

o Offender controlling the finances/victim not working any longer

o Offender is jealous/possessive

· Loss of confidence

o Not caring as much about things that they used to care about (ie. appearance, job, school)

There are many ways that you can help your loved one including keeping the communication open without judgment or unwelcome advice. Refer them to PorchLight where they can be connected to victims with community services.