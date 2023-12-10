DENVER (KDVR) — One local high school student is uniting teens across the metro area to address the mental health crisis.

Sophomore Sophia Ritchie is partnering with Denver-based non-profit Project Helping to create a teen advisory board to discuss the mental health challenges of youth and work towards a brighter future.

“We’re hoping to destigmatize mental health and create safe communities for people across the state that can really make a difference and help people,” Ritchie said. “Depending where you go, it can be different, and the more people we can get to share their voices and their stories, the better we can work to make things better.”

With a little help from Project Helping CEO Justin Kruger, she’s turning her vision into a reality.

“We always wanted to do something for teens, by teens, like led by teens, and so when Sophia reached out it was a natural fit for us to brainstorm what that could look like,” Kruger said.

‘Project Healing’ is a mental health-focused non-profit based in Denver and now in seven other cities across the country.

“Our focus is on the mental health benefits that come from serving others,” Kruger said. “We go find meaningful volunteer opportunities with partner non-profits and create events that individuals can sign up for very quickly.”

The two now working together to build a teen advisory board to discuss the root causes of mental health challenges in youth and work to implement solutions across the metro area.

“I know as a parent of a teen, how little I know about what teens want and need, and so who better to create those solutions than the teens themselves,” Kruger said.

Sophia said they’re actively searching for teens to apply and join the team.

“I think it’s important because teens get a voice and they can be helped by adults that want to help them make a difference and I think it also gives people the chance to make a difference, to feel like they’re doing something for their community in a positive way,” Ritchie said.

Interested teens can apply through Project Helping. The deadline to apply is Dec. 15.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or battling thoughts of suicide, there is help.

Colorado Crisis Services provides free, confidential and immediate support from trained professionals at any time of any day. Call 844-493-TALK (8255) or text “TALK” to 38255. Call 988 to reach the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which is free and available any time, any day.