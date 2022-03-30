Not one, but THREE locals will performing in Disney On Ice: Mickey & Friends! Jamie Chandler, Katie Curran & Megan Viozzi are all Denver natives — they’re so excited to be back in front of a home crowd! They can give dynamic interviews about Mickey & Friends, Colorado skating and how it feels to be back in front of hometown audiences!

Grab your mouse ears and get ready for a party in your hometown as Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends skates into the Mile High City area playing seven fun-filled performances at the Budweiser Events Center from March 31-April 3 in Loveland followed by eight performances at the Denver Coliseum from April 7-10, 2022.