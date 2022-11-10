Camp Hale, a military training site for the legendary 10th Mountain Division was recently designated a national monument by President Joe Biden.

The Division, now historically referred to as “The 10th” trained in Colorado and fought in WW2.

One local ski legend, Chris Anthony, who has appeared in dozens of Warren Miller films is bringing “The 10th’s” story to life in a film called, Mission Mt. Mangart.

Mission Mt. Mangart tells the tale of how this historic skiing troupe protected the border of Italy from the invasion of Yugoslavia after the Germans surrendered and how one legendary ski race united the world.

Mission Mt. Mangart will be shown as part of a fundraiser on Friday, November 11th in Walsenburg, CO. This unique fundraiser will benefit both Panadero Ski Corporation and Chris Anthony’s Youth Initiative Project as the two organizations work to make Cuchara Mountain Park a resource for Huerfano County and southern Colorado’s youth to be introduced to joys and benefits of skiing and the outdoors.

Tickets are still available for Mission Mt. Mangart Film tour in Waslsenburg, log on to the link to purchase tickets.

