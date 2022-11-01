Camp Hale, a military training site for the legendary 10th Moutain Division was recently designated a national landmark by President Joe Biden.

The Division, now historically referred to as “The 10th” trained in Colorado and fought in WW2. One local ski legend, Chris Anthony, who has appeared in dozens of Warren Miller films is bringing “The 10th’s” story to life in a film called ,Mission Mt. Mangart.

Mission Mt. Mangart tells the tale of how this historic skiing troupe protected the border of Italy from the invasion of Yugoslavia after the Germans surrendered and how one legendary ski race united the world.

Mission Mt. Mangart will be shown as part of a fundraiser on Thursday, November 3, at 6:30 pm at the Newman Center for Performing Arts on the University of Denver campus. The funds raised during the evening’s screening will go towards the Chris Anthony Youth Initiative Project, a non-profit that improves the quality of life for young people by introducing them to educational enrichment opportunities.