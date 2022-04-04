Some of the best sign spinners will flock to Vegas this weekend for the ultimate competition where sports meets advertising.

Local spinner including Peter Schmidt with AArow Sign Spinners will be apart of the 15th Annual World Sign-Spinning Championship in Las Vegas.

Competitors from all around the world will bring their Sign Spinning tricks to the streets at Fremont Street Experience to compete in the 15th Annual World Sign Spinning Championship. The event, hosted by AArrow Inc., puts Sign Spinners to the test in the ultimate competition where sports meets advertising as they compete for the chance to be crowned the best AArrow Sign Spinner in the world. The event is free and open to the public.