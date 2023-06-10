DENVER (KDVR) — If you look around Denver, the colors blue and yellow are clearly in support of the Denver Nuggets making team history.

“I think it’ll leave a legacy for sure,” Jenica Ennis, the assistant manager at Garage Sale Vintage in Larimer Square, said.

The shop, known for shopping and trading vintage clothing and items, also has a bar and Ennis said that has attracted Denver Nuggets fans going to and from games.

“When fans are getting to the game it’s always a blast,” Ennis said. “We are doing buy one get one half off shots at our bar.”

Ennis said game days are a blast because their spot is right on the way to Ball Arena.

“We’ve had a lot of traffic, especially on Tuesday or Wednesday night games,” Ennis said. “The traffic just doubles just having ball arena right there and bringing the energy to the city.”

Ennis said anything 20 years or older is considered vintage, so other Colorado sports team memorabilia sits in their shop for sale.

“We have a ton of vintage Avalanche stuff right now after they were in the Stanley Cup again,” Ennis said.

She said she expects the same if the Nuggets end up winning the NBA Finals.

“I think people will unpack vintage Nuggets stuff and get it out,” Ennis said. “I think we will have more of a vintage sports selection.”