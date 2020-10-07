Local Schools Using Technology to Help Fight Covid-19

Over 20 local schools (including Denver, Estes Park, Telluride, Sterling and Monte Vista) are using technology to fight COVID-19 and Flu spread this unprecedented year. The schools are participating in a national school health program that uses smart thermometers by Kinsa to track and help stop the spread of illness (strep throat, flu, and now COVID-19.) Early detection is key to stopping the spread.

Kinsa uses a combination of smart thermometers and AI technology to accurately see where flu-like illness and now Covid-19 is spreading in real-time. The date is aggregated within hour of illness onset, before someone event enters int the healthcare system. Kinsa can see where outbreaks are occurring significantly faster than current systems.

The program is now in its sixth year and will help nearly 350,000 families this year with nearly 4,000 schools across North America participating.