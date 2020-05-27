Local restaurant owner, Top Chef winner, fighting to save his daughter

BOULDER (KDVR) — Boulder chef and restaurant-owner, Hosea Rosenberg, is used to tough challenges. He’s currently navigating his 2 restaurants, Santo and Blackbelly, through COVID-19, he won Top Chef season 5 but now he’s facing his toughest challenge yet.

His 2-year-old daughter Sophie was diagnosed with an extremely rare progressive genetic disorder called multicentric carpotarsal osteolysis (MCTO). Only 30 people in the US are currently diagnosed with MCTO. It’s a progressive loss of bones in the hands and feet as well as chronic kidney failure. There is no telling how quickly the disorder progresses in Sophie.

“It’s not black and white – it’s not like suddenly her hands fall off. She’s just slowly getting less and less able to use her hands and feet. The clock is ticking. We feel like every day that nothing happens, we’ve lose that day,” said Hosea Rosenberg via Skype.

Hosea and his wife Lauren started a non-profit and are working to raise money to fund research to find a cure. They hope to raise $2 Million to kickstart research through Sophie’s Neigborhood.



Hosea and Lauren are pulling together friends, local celebs and fellow chefs for an online silent auction on Saturday May 30th. There are nearly 100 items and experiences to bid on including a virtual meet and greet with former Denver Bronco Emmanuel Sanders, virtual cooking lessons from some local and national chefs and a Zoom call with culinary expert/TV personality Andrew Zimmern. The auction opens Saturday morning and closes that night at 9 p.m. You can check out the items and start bidding this weekend at the Sophies Neighborhood website.