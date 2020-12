A local record label Color Red has set up a pop-up record shop at The Farmers Market LSQ on 1445 Larimer St.

In addition to vinyl records by artists in Color Red’s global network, the label has been able to provide local Colorado artists with a platform to sell their records during the pandemic.

Musical artists rely heavily on selling records and merchandise during live performances, so this is a testament to being able to pivot and generate revenue for artists in Color Red’s local community.