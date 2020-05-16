Local photography studio creates contest to inspire kids

DENVER (KDVR) — Dan Bettinger, the owner of Bettinger Photography, created a photography contest for kids to help inspire them during the pandemic.

The contest is for children of all ages and is free to enter. There are two themes announced each week and kids have 24 hours from that announcement to take and send in their photo to be entered into the contest.

For each theme there are first, second, and third place winners in each of the elementary, middle and high school age groups. The winners receive a professionally printed copy of their photo donated by Reed Art and Imaging.

This contest has given kids around the community something positive to focus on during this tough time.

If your kid is interested in entering, visit the Bettinger Photgraphy website.