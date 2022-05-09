Outdoor adventure athlete and author Stacy Gold about her recent self-support kayak trip on the Grand Canyon and new romance novel Wild at Heart (May 2022, Onyva).

Wild at Heart is a story about a man with no backpacking experience, and a woman with plenty, hit the trail separately. When Mother Nature keeps shoving them in each other’s paths, with one of them usually naked, sparks fly.

You can join her live at her book signing on May 14th at 7pm at the Inkberry Books in Niwot, CO.



What: Book talk and signing

When (day and time): May 14 at 7:00 pm

Where:

Inkberry Books

Cottonwood Shopping Center

7960 Niwot Road

Suite B-3

Niwot, CO 80503