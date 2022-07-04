Colorado resident Anna Rose Bain was awarded the 2022 Gold Medal in the Associate & Signature Artist Division which also includes a cash prize of $25,000. In addition to the Gold Medal, Ms. Bain’s painting was selected for the OPA Signature Members’ Choice Award; a high honor, indeed to be recognized by your peers.

Her paintings are an expression of gratitude and an exploration of the questions one faces at different stages of their life and can be viewed at www.artworkbyannarose.com. Oil Painters of America is one of the leading art organizations in North America today with over 3,500 members from across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.