May is Foster Child Awareness Month and there are almost 5000 foster children in Colorado. To bring awareness to the needs of foster children, Foster Fete will be celebrating 100 birthdays for foster kids in the month of May.

In partnership with local Denver pediatrician, Dr. Kaferly from Denver Health Connections For Kids Clinic, Foster Fete will deliver 50 birthday bags, balloons and treats with the goal to make every foster child feel celebrated!

Foster Fete provides birthdays for children in foster care. Too often foster children don’t receive a birthday celebration and we are here to make sure every foster child in Denver and the surrounding area is celebrated! As of today we have celebrated over 500 birthday’s since launching in 2021.