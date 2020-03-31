Denver man fighting for his life in ICU after testing positive for COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- A Denver man is fighting for his life in the intensive care unit after testing positive for COVID-19. His wife is speaking out to show others the severity of the virus.

Fabian Mackintosh, 43, is dependent on a ventilator to breathe. He has a feeding tube in his throat as he is tethered to machines at St. Joseph Hospital.

“We love him. We need him. He’s our knight in shining armor for our family,” said JoVanna Mackintosh, Fabian’s wife.

“To see the condition that he’s in right now, it’s just unbelievable, really,” said Andreas Mackintosh, Fabian’s cousin.

Andreas says this is a stark contrast to the healthy, smiling man who loves to play with his three young children.

“They adore Fabian. Fabian has been a role model in their lives,” Andreas said.

Last Wednesday, Fabian was short of breath and told JoVanna he wasn’t feeling well. He was admitted to the hospital and doctors tested him for COVID-19.

Two days ago, medical staff told him the test came back positive for COVID-19. JoVanna said as his condition worsened, doctors moved him into what’s known as a “prone position.”

“They’ll turn you and put you on your stomach just so you can get more oxygen in your blood,” JoVanna said.

JoVanna and the kids are not showing symptoms but are in self-isolation at their home. She says it’s been difficult not being by Fabian’s side.

“I’m not able to see what’s going on. I’m not able to hold his hand," she said.

The family is praying Fabian will pull through – and urge others to understand how threatening the coronavirus can be.

“This virus -- it can attack anyone at any time. My cousin, he is only 43 years old and a healthy individual. He’s never sick. That goes to prove it could happen to anyone," Andreas said.

“It takes one person just to pass it around,” JoVanna said.

Medical staff plan to try to wean Fabian off of the ventilator this week to see if he is able to breathe on his own.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with bills while both Fabian and JoVanna are unable to work.

Fabian works as a security guard for a hotel in downtown Denver and his wife believes he may have contracted the virus at work.