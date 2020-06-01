Local Gyms Reopening in Douglas County

Wag N'Wash Natural Pet Food & Grooming shares some at home pet washing tips if you're not ready to venture out.

While some pet owners are still waiting to get their pup in for a grooming appointment, here are a few tips on how to give your pet a nice groom at-home:Removing eye goopWith a warm wash cloth, you can whip away from the eye to help loosen the eye goop that commonly builds up in your pups eyes. You can also use a damp soft tooth brush to help loosen the the eye boogers and again slowly whip it away.