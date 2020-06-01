Local Gyms Reopening in Douglas County

Alert
Many local gyms are in the process of re-opening. Planet Fitness in Douglas County has taken several steps to strengthen already stringent cleanliness policies and procedures, in an effort to protect the health and well-being of members, team members and the local community. Some changes include: 

  • Staff in gyms now, receiving extensive training related to our enhanced cleanliness and sanitization policies and procedures.
  •  Touchless check-in is available via thefree Planet Fitness app. Simply download the app in advance and scan in at the front desk.
  •  Some pieces of cardio equipment will be temporarily marked out of use to enable Social Fitnessing™ and create additional distance between members.
  •  New signage will be placed throughout the club that highlights sanitization and Social Fitnessing™ guidelines.
  • Team members will receive daily temperature checks when they arrive to work each day.
  •  Increased, thorough cleaning will be conducted using disinfectant on the EPA list effective against COVID-19, including 20-minute walk arounds by our team to continually clean and sanitize high-touch areas
  • Increased sanitization stations will be available throughout the gym floor and members will continue to be asked to wipe down equipment before and after use.

