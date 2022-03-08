Sabrina Rizzo and Casey Nunnelly are the female creators of Byte Bars, the no-regret energy bar that are gluten-free and vegan.

Casey and Sabina started Byte Bars in their kitchen. Unsatisfied by the taste, ingredients, and lack of energy they got with other bars, they created their own. Through recipe formulations and reformulations, consumer feedback, and finding their brand identity, Byte Bars now deliver on-the-go fuel that tastes good and fits in your pocket.

Launched in August 2019, these gluten-free, vegan, and raw ingredient energy bars have already made it into Colorado’s Whole Foods Market locations. Each bar contains two servings per package, and comes in four tasty flavors: Lemmy Razz Protein, Choco Chip, Cinna Cherry, and Peanut Butta. Between Whole Foods Market, online sales, third-party affiliates, and in-person events around Colorado, Byte Bars is thriving, which has co-founders Casey and Sabina looking to expand their vision of sustainability and local sourcing.