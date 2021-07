MONTROSE, Colo. (KDVR) – According to witnesses, police may have thought they were responding to a drug call when they heard an elusive wallaby was hopping around Montrose.

Around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Montrose police were dispatched to a report of a kangaroo in the 60500 block of Jay Jay Road. Turns out, the animal was a wallaby, a kangaroo-like marsupial.