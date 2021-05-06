Local dog trainer offers solutions for post-quarantine separation anxiety

News
Posted: / Updated:

As restrictions across the country begin to ease, many Americans are toying with the idea of returning to work for the first time in over a year. For dogs adopted during COVID, this return to work marks the first time they will be left in the house alone for hours on end.

Denver’s Dog Training Elite suggest:

Don’t make arrivals or departures a big event. Ignore your dog for the first few minutes when arriving home and don’t give a ton of attention prior to departing.

Place an item of recently worn clothing in the dog’s crate or bed. The laundry, which smells like you, will offer a calming scent and cue your dog that you are coming back.

Develop a word or routine that is used every time you leave the house that signals to your dog that you’ll be back.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories