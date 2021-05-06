Local dog trainer offers solutions for post-quarantine separation anxiety

As restrictions across the country begin to ease, many Americans are toying with the idea of returning to work for the first time in over a year. For dogs adopted during COVID, this return to work marks the first time they will be left in the house alone for hours on end.

Denver’s Dog Training Elite suggest:

Don’t make arrivals or departures a big event. Ignore your dog for the first few minutes when arriving home and don’t give a ton of attention prior to departing.

Place an item of recently worn clothing in the dog’s crate or bed. The laundry, which smells like you, will offer a calming scent and cue your dog that you are coming back.

Develop a word or routine that is used every time you leave the house that signals to your dog that you’ll be back.