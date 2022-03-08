Curating a menu for a dinner party or an intimate date night for two can be stressful. The new Denver-based platform, INTUEAT, can help ease the stress and mess of planning a “night in” by offering a luxurious private chef experience for diners in the comfort of their homes.

Chef Bella B shows how simple it is to plan a party since she takes the stress our of meal prep and you can be a guest at your own event.

The platform is easy-to-use. Simply visit the site at intueat.com, then pick your chef based on the date, location, and headcount of your gathering and plan the kind of experience and cuisine that you desire. From there, your chef will plan the menu, shop and prep. Another great part of INTUEAT is that they also handle the clean up after—so they got you covered!