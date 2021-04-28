Local Denver athlete heading to the summer Olympics

At long last, the summer Olympics and Paralympic games will kick off in less than three months. Among the elite athletes representing the United States, are several soldier athletes from the U-S Army.

Sergeant Samantha Schultz grew up right here in Colorado and will be participating in the women’s modern pentathlon.

In 2010, she began competing in modern pentathlon when she realized she had skills to excel in a majority of its events. She joined a fencing club in Denver to develop that skill, and also picked up pistol shooting. She came to know the national team coaches, and her involvement with the sport grew.

Today, the five-time USA Modern Pentathlon National Champion is looking to earn a spot on the 2020 Olympic team.