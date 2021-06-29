Local Denver artist raises awareness for fashion sustainability with her artwork

22-year old Denver artist, Skylar Kosciuch with a disability is selling t-shirts featuring her artwork nationally through People Love Art to raise awareness and funds for fashion sustainability.

Her career goal is to be a fashion designer and this is her first piece of apparel. She is a local artist at Access Gallery located in the heart of Denver’s Art District. Access Gallery is a nonprofit organization that engages the community by creating creative, education, and economic opportunities for people with disabilities to access the benefit from the arts.

Skylar wants to use her art and fashion design to draw attention to waste in the fashion industry and work towards a more sustainable future. Her Love & Peace apparel collection, featuring unisex and women’s tees and sweatshirts with her design, provide an additional means of income for Skylar through People Love Art’s national e-commerce store as well as donating 10% of the proceeds to Fashion Takes Action.

Skylar’s fashion illustrations will be the focal point of a new exhibition opening in Denver Friday the 18th at Access Gallery on Santa Fe Dr. and Access Gallery will also participate in Frist Friday, July 2nd, highlighting Skylar’s work.

What: First Friday Art Walk

When (day and time): July 2, 5:30pm-9:30pm

Where: Access Gallery is located at 909 Santa Fe Dr. Denver

Cost: FREE