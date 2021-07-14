Local Denver artist Jenny Shawhan releases her debut album

Denver-based Jenny Shawhan is celebrating her upcoming release of her new album at the Soiled Dove on July 17th. The album will be release nationally one week later on the 23rd.

Jenny had already began planning for a new recording when the country came to a standstill due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but she was not able to perform her album live until now.

You can catch Jenny live at her official album release show on Saturday, July 17th at the Soiled Dove Underground.

What: Album Release Show

When (day and time): Saturday, July 17th, 2021 – Doors at 7pm, Show at 8pm.

Where: The Soiled Dove Underground, 7401 E First Ave, Denver, CO 80230

Cost: $20/ticket https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jenny-shawhan-tickets-150923605567?aff=efbne