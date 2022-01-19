Local companies coming together to create care packages for victims of the Marshall Fire

Nearly 30 local brands have now signed on to contribute to ongoing Community Care Packages for those displaced by the Marshall Fire. Companies include Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, Noosa, Noodles & Company, Rowdy Mermaid, Celestial Seasonings, Cappello’s, Polidori Sausage, and Upslope.

The care packages will include everything from gift cards for restaurants, pet food and baby food to snacks and personal-care products.

Spearheaded by Fortnight Collective and Conscious Alliance, We Got This initiative is hoping to provide relief to all those effected by the Marshall Fire.

WE GOT THIS welcomes all brands interested in joining the effort so that these care packages can continue to provide continual relief. If you’re a brand that wants to help the initiative, please visit WeGotThisColorado.com or email at help@wegotthiscolorado.com.

Families interested in receiving a care package can sign up at wegotthiscolorado.com