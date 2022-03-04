Local students representing Colorado Children’s Theatre recently won a Freddie G award for Excellence in Acting and earned other recognition at the 2022 Junior Theater Festival West (JTF West) in Sacramento, CA.

Colorado Children’s Theatre‘s Malcolm Mackay and Maggie Nawrocki were distinguished as All-Stars, an outstanding group of young performers at the festival.

Colorado Children’s Theatre’s mission is to ensure each child gets the best training possible in singing and acting in a safe, loving environment. The program believes that learning the skills of musical theater gives children tools they can use in life and teaches them to know themselves and to embrace who they are as individuals.



The program has enjoyed success at the festival in the past, receiving a Freddie G Excellence in Ensemble award (2021 JTF Texas and 2020 JTF Atlanta); a Freddie G Excellence in Music award (2019 JTF West, 2019 JTF Atlanta), and a Freddie G Excellence in Dance award (2017 JTF Atlanta). Students Jack Griffiths (2019 JTF West), Micah VanFeldt (2019 JTF Atlanta), and Chapman Hyatt (2007 JTF Atlanta) were awarded a Freddie G Award for Excellent Individual Performance.