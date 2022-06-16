Derek Simcik is the director of culinary for Denver-based Sage Restaurant Concepts. SRC owns and operates some of Denver’s longstanding and iconic eateries, such as Urban Farmer and Kachina Cantina, as well as newer favorites like The Original in McGregor Square and The Red Barber in RiNo.

Derek will be representing SRC at the 2022 Aspen Food & Wine Festival, taking place this weekend (Friday, June 17 to Sunday, June 19). He has teamed up with Joline Rivera, founder of Red Belly Honey, to offer two dishes at the Grand Tasting sessions on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.